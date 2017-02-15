Ibrahimovic admits ‘quiet’ Martial has room for improvement

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has praised Manchester United teammate Anthony Martial for his effort in training, admitting he talks to the youngster frequently.

Recent speculation has suggested that Martial is growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of appearances under boss Jose Mourinho.

He has even publicly challenged by Mourinho to play better and there was speculation he could be leaving the club in the near future.

However, three assists and a goal in his last two performances have drawn praise and Ibrahimovic has been impressed with his application around the training ground.

“When we eat breakfast and he is beside me or if he passes me, we talk,” Ibrahimovic said.

“I think everyone talks to everyone. It is not like you try to cheer him up; it is a good atmosphere and the guys are all good guys, very professional.

“He isn’t a guy that speaks a lot; he is quiet and very professional. He always tries to do his best, trains hard and that is paying off, just like in the match against Watford.

“I think it depends on every individual and what kind of person they are and their approach, how open he is. It is different for every person. He is not going around with his head down. He is training hard, he gives a lot of energy and he wants to play, which is normal.”

Ibrahimovic still thinks there is room for improvement with the Frenchman, he added: “He was creating good chances. I felt he tired in the second half because he was running a lot and he hasn’t played every game, but he played well. He scored a nice goal and it’s good for him and his confidence and the team.”