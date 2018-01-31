Ibrahimovic agreed deal to leave Man Utd three weeks ago

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s time at Manchester United is on the verge of being brought to an end after a report claimed he agreed to join Los Angeles Galaxy three weeks ago.

The Swede, who has been out of action since November after having a setback in his recovery from a cruciate knee ligament injury, reportedly agreed the switch to America earlier this month, according to L’Equipe. It’s just a question of the timing of the announcement now, the French newspaper adds.

Ibrahimovic signed a one-year contract with United back in August, saying he would ‘finish what he started’, but he has made just seven appearances in all competitions this season and made just a combined 187 minutes of action.

Ibrahimovic has entered the final six months of his United contract, and Jose Mourinho stated at the beginning of this week that he would not stand in the player’s way should he ask to leave.

“Zlatan is in his last year of his contract,” Mourinho said. “If that is true and Zlatan wants a future in another country then we are here to help and create conditions for that to happen, not to make his life difficult.”

The Swede, now 36, held talks over a move to the west coast of America prior to agreeing his new one-year deal at United, but a source close to LA Galaxy claims the deal is now done.

United have since signed Alexis Sanchez meaning the Swede’s playing time is set to be vastly reduced further and a move to America ticks all the boxes.

