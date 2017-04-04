Ibrahimovic agrees personal terms with LA Galaxy – reports

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has agreed to join Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy, according to reports.

Fox Sports claims that the Swedish star has agreed to terms on a deal with LA Galaxy that will make him the highest-paid player in the league and that a move to America is now a done deal.

Ibrahimovic has been linked with the US side for a while now with reports in March indicating they had lodged a “new offer” for the striker.

The 35-year-old has been performing wonders for the Red Devils this season with 26 goals in all competitions to help Jose Mourinho’s men to triumphs in the Community Shield and League Cup.

Ibrahimovic only has three months left on his contract at Old Trafford but United have an option to keep him at the club for one more year.

When asked about his future at Old Trafford last week, Ibrahimovic responded by saying:”Let’s see what happens, we are talking.

“I have an option for another year, I want to do great as long as I’m here, so let us see, there is a lot of time.”