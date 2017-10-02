Ibrahimovic doctor issues stern warning to returning Man Utd star

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been advised not to return too soon for Manchester United, by the doctor who operated on his knee.

The talismanic Sweden saw his first season at Old Trafford cut abruptly short by the ACL injury he suffered in the club’s Europa League quarter-final clash against Anderlecht.

However, Ibrahimovic has defied medical expectations and, having signed a new deal with Manchester United, is reportedly closing in on his comeback for the club.

But Dr Freddie Fu, the specialist who operated on him, wants the striker to have as much recovery time as possible.

“He is very strong but soccer is still a combative sport,” he told the South China Morning Post. “As a doctor, of course I want to see him return as slow as possible, only when he is fully fit for the game.

“There have been many cases of a player returning prematurely with bad consequences.

“I have no worry about his injury as it always takes time to fully recover.”

Ibrahimovic netted 28 goals for the club last season and the doctor, based in Pittsburgh, added: “In fact, the EPL has just started and I am sure Manchester United would not need the player urgently for any crucial game either in the league or European competitions.”

United boss Jose Mourinho admitted at the weekend that he can’t afford to let Romelu Lukaku have a rest until Ibrahimovic returns to action.

“Look, in here without Zlatan we cannot rotate the striker, especially because Marcus Rashford is playing also in other positions,” Mourinho said, with Lukaku having so far only missed the Carabao Cup win against Burton.

“So until the moment we have Zlatan we cannot think about giving rest to our number nine the same way we give in other positions. We cannot do that.

“Belgium is Roberto’s responsibility and it’s his decision to play him or not to play him.”