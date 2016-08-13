Ibrahimovic eyes lengthy stay at ‘massive’ Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is already thinking about staying at Manchester United for longer than his current contract as he targets conquering England.

Former PSG striker Ibrahimovic signed a one-year deal at Old Trafford with the option for a further 12 months this summer, though he believes he could stay with the Red Devils for “more than three years”.

The 34-year-old is set to make his United debut at Bournemouth on Sunday, and he says they could be the biggest club he has played for in his illustrious career.

“I don’t believe there is anyone who could say ‘no’ to Manchester United,” Ibrahimovic told Sky Sports. “Even the name sounds cool.

“It’s massive. It’s top level. I played for Barcelona and also for Juventus and AC Milan but I think this could be one step more.

“Turning down a challenge does not exist in my world. I have been in every country, now England, and that is why I find the adventure cool. I came, I won, I went. Hopefully I can do the same here.

“Let’s see what happens – you never know, it could be more than two [years], it could be more than three [years at United]. I will not be somewhere only because I am Ibrahimovic. I will be somewhere ­because I can perform and bring ­results. It’s about coming and winning and making Manchester United shine again.”