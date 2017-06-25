Ibrahimovic “failed to engineer” move to Real Madrid – report

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has failed in his attempt to engineer a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid, reports claim.

Ibrahimovic is set to depart Old Trafford on a free transfer after the club decided not to activate the additional year in his contract.

The former PSG man has been linked with a move to the MLS, most likely to the Los Angeles Galaxy.

However, Spanish paper Don Balon claim that the 36-year-old is keen to stay in Europe and is not willing to move to the US just yet.

The report claims that the Swede was “hopeful” his agent Mino Raiola could get him a move to Real Madrid, but nothing has come of the situation.

Ibrahimovic was apparently gunning to become the replacement for Alvaro Morata, who is closing in on a move to Manchester United.

He was reportedly demanding wages around £165,000-a-week, but Real were not interested in exploring the possibility of a deal.

Zlatan has eceived an offer from Valencia though, the report claims.