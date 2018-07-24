Ibrahimovic hints that Man Utd boss Mourinho could make huge signing

Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims Jose Mourinho “something special” brewing behind the scenes at Manchester United.

The Swede left United before the end of last season to sign for MLS side LA Galaxy and is enjoying life on the west coast of America.

With the Red Devils currently in Los Angeles and training at a UCLA training base, Ibrahimovic couldn’t resist popping in to see his old team-mates.

Mourinho has already completed deals for Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant for a combined fee of around £70million this summer, while Daley Blind has left to Ajax for £14.1million.

The Portuguese coach revealed to ESPN that he still wants to sign two more players ahead of the August 9 transfer deadline, with United reported to have a rough budget of £85million left for the rest of the window.

And Ibrahimovic will have excited fans further when he revealed a secret chat with Mourinho where they discussed a “secret”.

“Be ready for this season because something special will happen,” Ibrahimovic told United’s official Instagram story.

“The boss has something going on. We keep that a secret and enjoy.

“Enjoy for the season, I wish you all the best. Ciao.”

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

More from Planet Sport:

Too rare to care? Can Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer still be considered rivals? (Tennis365)

Johnny Nic on rugby: Game too brutal these days (Planet Rugby)

Pit Chat: Toto Wolff puts in a call to God (Planet F1)