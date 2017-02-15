Ibrahimovic Man Utd future set to be decided this week

Jose Mourinho will sit down with Zlatan Ibrahimovic this week to discuss the Swedish star’s future at Manchester United.

The Red Devils’ boss is ‘convinced’ that the 35-year-old will remain at Old Trafford for another campaign after Ibrahimovic’s first year in the Premier League has gone ‘better than anyone expected’.

Now it has been reported that Mourinho and the striker will meet this week to iron out a deal to extend Ibrahimovic’s stay at Old Trafford by a further season.

United officials are keen to push through the contract talks, with money-rich MLS and Chinese Super League clubs both keen on signing the Swedish international.

Mourinho also wants to plan his summer budget and targets, such as £85million rated Antoine Griezmann, despite the Frenchman distancing himself from a move to the Premier League today.

A United source told The Sun: “Jose and Zlatan are expected to sit down in the next few days to find out intentions on both sides.

“Jose is very confident he will stay for another year, but the interest from abroad is worrying the powers that be.

“The budgets are already being set and the pencil pushers want to know what money is going into what pot.

“They want to put it to bed and he knows there is enough respect between Jose and the player to now lay cards on the table.”

Ibrahimovic has spoken about the on-going situation, hinting that a contract extension clause is already in place, but remained coy on whether he will remain at Old Trafford.

“The option is already fulfilled,” he said. “But there’s nothing done yet. From my side. We’ll wait and see. Let’s see what happens.”