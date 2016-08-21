Ibrahimovic: ‘Man Utd supporters are something else’

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has paid tribute to Manchester United supporters while also insisting the Red Devils can win the Premier League title this season.

Ibrahimovic has scored three goals in United’s opening two league fixtures, hitting both goals in the 2-0 win over Southampton on Friday evening.

However, the Swede believes that is just the start of his scoring, and vowed to help the team push all the way for the title.

“I believe that we can win the title, I have this vision,” Ibrahimovic said.

“But we need to work hard for it and we will do everything to bother all the other teams that want to win.

“Now I’m just focusing on trying to help my team win and after two games we have two wins, which is the most important thing.

“Who scores is less important, as long as we are winning. Yes, I’ve scored three goals so far in the Premier League and I’m happy for that but it is only the beginning. The season is long, I will work hard, the team will work hard and slowly we will get better and better so let’s see what the outcome will be.

“The supporters at United are amazing and I have this feeling in every game that I’ve played that they are the 12th player on the field. I’ve played in many countries and many big teams and the supporters here are something else.”