Ibrahimovic training with Man Utd legend ahead of injury return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has enlisted the help of a new gym partner as he continues working towards a Manchester United return.

The Swede injured his cruciate ligament at the end of last season and was expected to be out until the new year.

However, Ibrahimovic has since made remarkable progress in his recovery from surgery in the summer, and could be back before the end of the year.

The 36-year-old scored 17 goals in 27 Premier League starts as well as helping the club to League Cup and Europa League triumphs Jose Mourinho’s first campaign at Old Trafford.

The former AC Milan and Barcelona man faces competition for a place in the current United XI as £75million signing Romelu Lukaku has been firing them in.

However, that doesn’t appear to be in Zlatan’s thoughts as he works towards a full recovery with new gym partner Andy Cole.

Good morning my new gym partner 👌🏾 ⚽️ A post shared by Andrew Cole (@andycole09) on Oct 5, 2017 at 3:15am PDT

The former United striker posted a picture with Ibrahimovic on Instagram as the pair trained together.

“Good morning my new gym partner,” Cole captioned the snap.