‘Zlatan’s mentality good for the dressing room’ – Rashford

Marcus Rashford claims that Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s mentality has been one of the key things in keeping Man Utd’s dressing room happy.

Ibrahimovic has been an undoubted success at Old Trafford since arriving on a free transfer in the summer.

The Swede struck his 20th goal of the season against Leicester on Sunday, and is comfortably United’s top goalscorer.

But Rashford says that the 35-year-old’s attitude off the pitch has been just as important, as he is ensuring spirits are never low at the club.

“I think it’s the way his mentality works,” the 19-year-old told the club’s official website.

“That is probably the biggest thing, not only for the young players but other players can take that from him as well.

“In fact, that is definitely the main thing. It’s good for the dressing room. Sometimes, if we’re down, he can pick us back up and, when we’re up, he keeps us up.

“Bringing in that type of player, it has been key.”