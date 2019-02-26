Icardi ready to snub Man Utd, Chelsea for surprise destination

Mauro Icardi wants to stay in Serie A if he leaves Inter Milan this summer, with Napoli and Juventus being tipped as his most likely destinations.

The Argentina hitman has been strongly linked with a big-money move to the Premier League at the end of the season, with both Manchester United and Chelsea having a firm interest in the 26-year-old.

However, Corriere dello Sport claims that if Icardi does leave Inter, where he is currently training apart from the first team after a fallout with some of his teammates, then he would prefer to remain in Italy.

The forward was recently removed as the team’s captain after undergoing medical tests on his knee last week that showed up no major issues.

Despite that, Icardi is still not eligible to play as the situation with him and the rest of the dressing room is clearly not solved.

The report goes on to state that ​Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta wants to offer Icardi a new contract with a lower release clause, but that the player prefers a move – albeit to another club in Serie A rather than a switch to England.

