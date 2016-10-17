Icardi’s future again in doubt after facing Inter fans’ fury

Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi looks more uncertain after an angry reaction from fans to comments the forward made in his autobiography.

The club’s ultras displayed a banner calling the captain “a vile piece of sh*t” before celebrating when the Argentine missed a penalty in Inter’s home defeat to Cagliari.

Icardi was linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer, with Arsenal the most likely destination for the 23-year-old before he signed a new contract at the San Siro.

But the former Sampdoria forward’s future is once again in doubt after fans demanded that Icardi be stripped of the captaincy, and they may have their wish granted, with Inter legend and vice-president Javier Zanetti saying: “We cannot accept this kind of behaviour from an employee.”

Fans are angry over claims made by Icardi in his recent book, in which he says he was “hailed as a hero” in the dressing room for challenging ultras after a game in February 2015.

Icardi also claimed he has “100 criminals” from Argentina watching his back, which the Curva Nord ultras responded to in a statement:

“Icardi, as far as we are concerned, you’re finished. Why such squalid fiction? We are horrified, that book is ridiculous and with regards to that incident there are only lies. “We merely ask for effort and honesty, while he depicts us as threatening figures who gravitate around the club asking for who knows what, so evidently something is wired wrong in his head. “An individual like this does not deserve the captain’s armband. “We don’t want to go back over that day when his own teammates hauled him back by the neck to demand a less arrogant attitude towards the Inter population. “It is pathetic to read such things talking about us. In his book he writes: ‘I am ready to face them one by one. How many are there? 50, 100, 200? OK, record my message and let him listen: I’ll bring 100 criminals from Argentina who’ll kill them where they stand, then we’ll see.’ “He talks about helping little kids, then invents an incident that never happened to make himself seem superior to us, as if it weren’t obvious to all that we are the only Curva that helps kids design the choreography in the stands. “There are no more excuses. We considered him young, a bit of an idiot (like many), but deep down a good lad. Instead this is an individual who cannot be allowed to wear the Inter armband. It’s not for us, but Inter simply don’t deserve this. “You are finished with us. You’re done. TAKE THE ARMBAND OFF, YOU CLOWN. Yes, that is what we demand.”