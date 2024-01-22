Iconic figure tears Bayern apart over shock Tottenham, Newcastle raids; strategy ‘not the club’s way’

Bayern have already signed Harry Kane and Eric Dier and now want Kieran Trippier

Bayern Munich have been slammed by one of their most legendary players for the signing of Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur and the proposed capture of Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier.

Bayern began their English revolution in the summer by landing Tottenham talisman Harry Kane. The German giants paid an initial €100million (£85.6m) for England captain Kane, though the deal has the potential to rise to €120m (£102m) through add-ons.

Kane has been in stunning form for Bayern so far, with 26 goals and eight assists to his name from just 24 appearances. Although, he runs the risk of missing out on silverware yet again, as Bayern lost the German super cup final to RB Leipzig and currently sit second in the Bundesliga table, seven points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Thomas Tuchel is in desperate need of defensive reinforcements this month, and this has seen Bayern attempt to recreate the magic of Kane’s transfer by landing his former Spurs team-mate Dier.

The centre-back has joined Bayern on an initial loan, and if he impresses then the Bundesliga club will activate their option to sign him permanently when his Spurs contract ends this summer.

And to improve Bayern’s right-back ranks, Tuchel has landed on Trippier as a potential signing. Amid uncertainty over whether Nordi Mukiele will join from Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern have held talks with Newcastle about Trippier’s move.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, the 33-year-old Magpies star is eager to make the switch to Bavaria.

But Bayern moving for Dier and Trippier – who it could be argued are past their best – has not pleased everyone involved with the club.

Tottenham, Newcastle moves ‘not Bayern Munich for me’ – Matthaus

Bayern and Germany legend Lothar Matthaus, who won a host of trophies including the World Cup with West Germany and six Bundesliga titles, thinks Tuchel’s side have lost their way.

He has urged Bayern to prioritise up-and-coming players, rather than ageing ones such as Dier and Trippier.

“Bayern need more depth and reinforcements, but are these players reinforcements?” he asked in a recent interview.

“Eric Dier wasn’t necessarily a key player at Tottenham recently. I remember Uli Hoeness (Bayern’s honorary president) once saying that, ‘We won’t be bringing in any more players who are sitting on the bench at other clubs’. The latest transfer looks different.”

The former midfielder added: “Kieran Trippier would be a similar case.

“That’s not Bayern Munich for me. Bayern should focus on reinforcements or on the young players. Aleksander Pavlovic sat out against Bremen and wasn’t substituted. When he did play, he was always outstanding.

“Bayern Munich have very good youth players and Christoph Freund (Bayern’s sporting director) is responsible for that. He has a good network.

“In the summer it was said, ‘We can let (Benjamin) Pavard and (Josip) Stanisic go and get someone else instead’, and then they didn’t get anyone else.

“As a result, they’ve got problems at right-back and in the centre. They thought, ‘We’ll manage that’. No, they reacted too late. The team can’t find itself.

“The difference to Leverkusen: Xabi Alonso had his team together from the start in the summer and was able to train what he wanted for six weeks.”

