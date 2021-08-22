Ideal Kane replacement sees bid rejected with Tottenham interest ‘genuine’

Tottenham interest in a potential Harry Kane replacement has been termed “genuine” by a trusted source, though bids have already begun flooding in for the striker.

Kane, 28, remains on the radar of Man City as they seek to find a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero. The reigning Premier League champions won several trophies last term largely in the absence of a recognised No. 9. However, few would argue Kane’s arrival wouldn’t make them an even more potent attacking force.

A bid as high as £150m has been speculated across the media as being required to twist Daniel Levy’s arm. The Spurs supremo is a notoriously tough negotiator and will not relent until his demands are met in full.

The idea of using Bernardo Silva as a potential makeweight was previously touted. However, today’s Paper Talk revealed he could be bound for Italy in a deal totalling £45m. Should that scenario materialise, Man City would be expected to return to Tottenham with an increased offer.

Whether Kane will leave before the window slams shut, only time will tell. The England captain was named on the bench for their contest with Wolves on Sunday – hinting Tottenham’s reluctance to sell is not just for show.

Nevertheless, as all good clubs should, suitable alternatives must be identified if worst comes to worst. One player frequently touted as a potential Kane replacement is Fiorentina forward, Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian, 21, bagged 21 Serie A goals last year and has been linked with Tottenham, Atletico Madrid and ironically, Man City.

Now, according to trusted source Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham’s interest in the striker has been deemed ‘genuine.’ He acknowledged no official bid has been made, though an offer has been lodged by Atletico.

Fiorentina reportedly ‘turned down’ the approach, though there is no indication as to the fees involved.

La Viola remain steadfast in their desire to retain Vlahovic. But should Tottenham become flush with cash from a Kane sale, their resolve could be tested.

Tottenham inundated with double swap proposal

Meanwhile, Tanguy Ndombele has seemingly been presented with two solutions to leave Tottenham, each of which may see the club sign someone else in return.

Reports have emerged revealing that Ndombele has asked to leave the club. He is under contract until 2025, but is already eyeing a future elsewhere. But there have been doubts about the chances of Tottenham recouping a decent sum for his sale.

The solution may come by way of a swap deal – for which there are two possibilities. First, Tuttosport have claimed that Spurs are discussing a potential exchange deal with Juventus between Ndombele and Weston McKennie.

The Turin-based paper indicate that managing director Fabio Paratici is willing to negotiate the deal with his former club.

But According to Sky Sports, Bayern Munich would be interested in a similar deal involving one of their own midfielders.

They claim Bayern have already made an offer of €20m plus Corentin Tolisso to Tottenham in return for Ndombele.

