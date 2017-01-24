‘If I moved to China, I would end up feeling angry’ – Yaya Toure

Yaya Toure insists he wants to stay at Manchester City and claims moving to China would make him “feel angry”.

The midfielder, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has received lucrative approaches from clubs in the Chinese Super League.

Some reports have claimed Toure could earn up to £500,000 per week by moving but the 33-year-old insists he is not motivated by money and is keen to stay in the Premier League.

He said: “Yes that’s my idea. I always say that if I went to China I would end up feeling angry there.

“Do you play football because you love football, or do you play because you want to make money? What’s the purpose?

“Me, I just want to play football because I enjoy it, I love playing. I enjoy helping my team-mates, I enjoy playing against the big players and teams. I want to carry on in that way.

“Some people have the mentality that they want to do that, to try something different but, for me, my feeling is that I want to play more football.”

Toure has been instrumental in of all City’s successes since joining the club from Barcelona in 2010.

Speculation over his future began when he was overlooked by new manager Pep Guardiola, the former Barca boss who oversaw his departure from the Nou Camp, at the start of the season.

There then seemed little way back for him when he was frozen out of the side in September as his agent became involved in a row with Guardiola.

But since that situation was resolved in November, Toure has reclaimed a place in the heart of City’s midfield and his performances have raised the prospect of an extended deal.

Toure said: “I’ve said before that I’ve been involved with a lot of clubs but, especially at City, I want to give something back to the fans.

“I’d like to continue to work hard for them, keep giving them entertainment, keep them happy – that’s what I want.

“If I was tired, I’d say ‘no more, move on’, but I don’t feel like that. I feel very, very good. I feel young.”