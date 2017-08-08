If Man Utd sign Bale, hand them the title now – Redknapp

Manchester United will be ‘guaranteed’ to win the Premier League title if they sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid, claims Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp.

United boss Jose Mourinho expressed his interest in signing Bale from Real Madrid on Monday, and having already brought in Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic this summer, Redknapp believes the Welshman would make them an unstoppable force were he to sign.

“If it did [happen] I think you should just give Manchester United the trophy now,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“It won’t be to do with anyone else because Gareth Bale is that good.

“He would rip the Premier League apart if he came here.

“I think the way that he plays – in that team – he would be sensational. There are only a few players that can do what he can.

“He is sensational. He is made for the Premier League.”

Bale’s possible capture at Manchester United has also been discussed by Ryan Giggs – but the United legend doesn’t think a move to Old Trafford will happen for his fellow Welshman yet.