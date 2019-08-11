If you look at the game, it is not a 4-0 game – Lampard

Frank Lampard reckons Chelsea‘s heavy loss to Manchester United was “not a 4-0 game” as he took charge of his first match.

Lampard‘s side were on top for large patches but ended up being blown away at Old Trafford, where Rashford’s double complemented goals from Anthony Martial and debutant Daniel James as United’s curtain-raiser ended in a dream 4-0 victory.

“Four mistakes for the goals,” Lampard told Sky Sports. “We have to be self-critical for that. We controlled the first half hour but made some poor decisions.

“We should be in the lead at the break. It is easier for them to play at 2-0 3-0. I can’t look at it and be happy.

“They have pace and if you turn over the ball and allow them to run in behind you they can hurt you. We were comfortable in the first half.

“But there are lessons there. You can’t make mistakes at this level. But if you look at the game, it is not a 4-0 game.”