Iheanacho agent on why £20m West Ham move ticks box for striker

Kelechi Iheanacho’s agent has confirmed the striker is on the verge of signing for West Ham in a deal expected to reach £20million.

The Nigeria striker was also being tracked by Everton and West Brom – but his agent admits a transfer to the London Stadium has virtually been finalised.

“Talks with West Ham are very advanced I must confess and barring any last minute hiccup he will end up joining them,” his agent told Own Goal Nigeria.

Iheanacho had also been linked with moves to clubs in La Liga and the Bundesliga, but his agent explained why staying in England is the striker’s ‘only option’.

“If he doesn’t join them [West Ham] then any other team in England – but not outside England,” he added.

“He is not interested in a move away from England for now. He is two years away from getting his papers as a citizen, so moving away from England at this time is a non-starter particularly as there is strong interest in him from England.

“That said, offers have come in from outside England, but his immediate priority is to stay in England, reasons why the offer from West Ham ticks the right box.”

The fee for the striker is expected to be £20m and widespread reports have insisted that City have demanded the deal includes a buy-back clause in it, granting City first option on re-signing the player for a set fee.

Although his agent refused to clarify these reports, it’s believed that once this buy-back fee has been agreed, the striker will be cleared to make the move to West Ham.

Adding more goals to his attack has been one of Slaven Bilic’s main aims this summer and the addition of Iheanacho will be welcomed.

The striker, 20, scored 15 times in his 35 appearances under Manuel Pellegrini, but struggled to take advantage of the opportunities handed him by Pep Guardiola, scoring only seven in 29 matches.