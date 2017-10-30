Iker Casillas agent gives verdict on Liverpool transfer talk

Iker Casillas’ agent has responded to the “crazy” suggestions that his client will make a free-transfer move to Liverpool at the end of the season.

The veteran Spanish custodian has been linked with a move to Anfield after falling out of favour at Porto, where he becomes a free agent on July 1, 2018.

With Jurgen Klopp rumoured to be plotting a move for a more experienced goalkeeper following ongoing frustrations with both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, the former Real Madrid star has emerged as a genuine contender.

However, Carlo Cutropia insists there is ‘no truth’ to rumours that the 36-year-old will be linking up with the Reds.

“Of the crazy stuff I have seen, this is the craziest,” he told Radio Renascena. “It is crazy and there is no truth in it. “Casillas is calm and happy at Porto and he wants to play, logically, just like any footballer.

“I believe that Iker and the manager speak every day, but there are issues between the manager and the player.

“You have to give it time but there is complete calm. I am reading many things in the press, everything is false, and it leaves me surprised, and that’s it.”

Casillas kept seven clean sheets in 10 appearances earlier this season before being dropped for what was described as a bad attitude in training.

“He’s trained below what I demand,” head coach Sergio Conceicao explained. “The players know what my rules are, how I lead and that I demand that everyone is always at 100% in training.

“I have to be consistent in the locker room, regardless of whether the player’s called Joquim, Manuel or Antonio. If I make exceptions, I lose the whole squad. So I won’t do that.

“I can’t close my eyes on two weeks of training that did not reach my expectations and Iker cannot understand this. He didn’t train with the energy that I demand.”