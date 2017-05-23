Iker Casillas swapping Porto for Liverpool this summer – report

Iker Casillas has reportedly signed a pre-contract agreement with Liverpool, according to AS.

The 36-year-old Spain star is believed to be leaving Porto this summer after two years in Portugal. He signed a two year deal in July 2015 with the option of another 12-months, but he has decided to move on.

Casillas, who has been capped 167 times, has offers from Liverpool, Turkey, China and Qatar, according to the Spanish daily.

However, they report claims the former Real Madrid man, who has won the Champions League three times, has penned a pre-contract agreement with Jurgen Klopp’s men as he looks for at least one more season at the top level.

Casillas would bring great experience to Liverpool, having amassed a record 175 appearances in the Champions League as well as winning the World Cup with Spain.

Klopp is believed to be looking to add another goalkeeper to his squad after Loris Karius was signed last summer. Karius started the season as the Reds’ No 1 but lost his place to Simon Mignolet, whose form was good as LIverpool finished the season in the top four.

Klopp is believed to be looking for a keeper to come straight into the first-team to challenge Mignolet and help develop 23-year-old Karius and Casillas would be a huge coup, despite his age.