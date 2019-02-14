Iker Casillas tips Man Utd defensive target to have huge future

Reported Manchester United and Real Madrid target Eder Militao has been tipped to have a ‘huge future’ ahead of him by team-mate Iker Casillas.

The Porto defender has been heavily linked with a move to a top European side this summer, and is said to have a €50m release clause which will increase to €75m in the middle of July.

Brazilian Eder only joined Porto this summer in a €4m deal from Brazilian side Sao Paulo and while he is primarily used as a right-back, the 20-year-old can also play centrally or in a defensive midfield role.

And Real legend Casillas told Onda Cero: “He has a lot of quality and eager to learn.

“He only arrived at the club this summer but he has adapted really well and his versatility is key, he is a fundamental player for us.

“He is a good guy who is improving a lot in a short space of time, so he has a huge future ahead of him.”

