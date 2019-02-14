Iker Casillas tips Man Utd defensive target to have huge future

Eder Militao TEAMtalk

Reported Manchester United and Real Madrid target Eder Militao has been tipped to have a ‘huge future’ ahead of him by team-mate Iker Casillas.

The Porto defender has been heavily linked with a move to a top European side this summer, and is said to have a €50m release clause which will increase to €75m in the middle of July.

Brazilian Eder only joined Porto this summer in a €4m deal from Brazilian side Sao Paulo and while he is primarily used as a right-back, the 20-year-old can also play centrally or in a defensive midfield role.

And Real legend Casillas told Onda Cero: “He has a lot of quality and eager to learn.

“He only arrived at the club this summer but he has adapted really well and his versatility is key, he is a fundamental player for us.

“He is a good guy who is improving a lot in a short space of time, so he has a huge future ahead of him.”

Meanwhile, Mauro Icardi’s former agent believes Inter Milan have sent out a powerful message by stripping the United target of the captaincy. Read the full story here…

 

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!

 

Manchester United Real Madrid Eder Militao

Related Articles