Manchester United’s interest in Iliman Ndiaye did not begin with his recent contract stand-off at Everton, and TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are also keeping close tabs on the situation, though the Toffees remain ‘relaxed’ and in full control.

The Red Devils had already been closely monitoring the Senegal international before he turned down multiple offers from the Friedkin Group, with his situation now attracting attention from some of the biggest clubs in England and beyond.

Sources have confirmed that Ndiaye has rejected a series of proposals designed to extend and improve his contract at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with his current deal running until the summer of 2029.

Everton’s new owners view the 26-year-old as one of the cornerstones of their project and were keen to reward a player they increasingly regard as arguably their most valuable asset.

The offers were designed not only to secure Ndiaye’s long-term future, but also to recognise his development into one of the Premier League’s most influential attacking players.

However, no agreement has yet been reached. One of the sticking points is understood to be the inclusion of a release clause – something Ndiaye’s representatives would like, but Everton are reluctant to agree to.

That has inevitably alerted a number of elite clubs, and Man Utd are among those keeping a close eye on developments, but they are certainly not alone, with Liverpool considering a blockbuster raid on their Merseyside rivals.

READ MORE – Everton thunder past seven Prem rivals in race to sign £25m-rated award-winning Championship star

Man Utd, Liverpool keeping a close eye on Ndiaye

Man Utd’s hierarchy have been tracking Ndiaye’s progress for some time and sources indicate his versatility, creativity and ability to operate across multiple attacking positions have made him an attractive option as United continue to assess future additions.

However, as TEAMtalk revealed earlier this year, Liverpool added Ndiaye to their shortlist of potential Mohamed Salah successors and their admiration for the player remains intact.

While Liverpool’s priorities may evolve as the market develops, Ndiaye continues to be viewed internally as a player capable of thriving at the highest level.

TEAMtalk can also confirm that Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been informed of the player’s situation and continue to monitor events closely.

At present, none of those clubs are actively pursuing a deal, but all are aware that a contract impasse could eventually create an opportunity.

Interest is not limited to England either.

Sources say intermediaries have begun exploring opportunities across Europe and have held conversations with clubs on the continent, with indications that Ndiaye would be open to assessing opportunities should the right project emerge.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Everton ‘relaxed’ as Ndiaye interest grows

Despite the growing speculation, Everton remain relatively relaxed.

The club are in a strong contractual position, with Ndiaye still having three years remaining on his current agreement. That gives Everton significant leverage and means there is no immediate pressure to sell.

Indeed, sources close to the club insist there is confidence that a solution can eventually be found. Everton’s stance reflects just how highly Ndiaye is regarded internally.

Since arriving on Merseyside, he has evolved into one of the team’s most important players and has become a central figure in the club’s plans moving forward.

The Friedkin Group’s willingness to offer improved terms underlines their determination to build around him rather than cash in.

Nevertheless, Everton are under no illusions about the scale of interest.

With Man Utd already monitoring him before his contract uncertainty emerged, Liverpool maintaining their admiration and Arsenal, Man City and Chelsea all aware of his situation, Ndiaye is rapidly becoming one of the most closely watched players in the Premier League.

For now, Everton remain in control. But unless progress is made on a new contract, the noise surrounding one of the division’s most dynamic forwards is only likely to grow.

With additional reporting from TEAMtalk correspondent Harry Watkinson.

READ MORE – Door opens for incredible Man Utd, Chelsea midfield signing as £60m Prem star stalls over new contract