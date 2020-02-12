Gundogan: I love Klopp, but this is why I snubbed Liverpool move

Ilkay Gundogan has admitted he rejected a move to Liverpool and the chance to link-up again with Jurgen Klopp in favour of joining Manchester City.

Gundogan spent four successful years under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund and the Germany star has revealed for the first time that he had the opportunity to link back up with his former mentor when it emerged that he was leaving the Bundesliga giants.

However, the 37-times capped midfielder has explained that he chose City because he wanted to try ‘something new’.

“I believe in challenges in life and I always try to challenge myself first of all,” Gundogan told FantasyPL.

“I feel like if I don’t challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone, I’m not going to change anything and won’t improve.

“So I had a great four years with Jurgen and I love him as a person and a manager but I felt it was time for something else.

“I wanted to leave Dortmund in Dortmund and didn’t want to think about the time I had with him when I was joining a new club. That was a bit of the reason why I didn’t want to join Liverpool.”

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore, meanwhile, has spoken about the sale of Philippe Coutinho and highlighted why the Reds will probably never re-sign the Brazilian.

“When Philippe Coutinho left there was a change, not only to the structure of the team but to the way we played football,” Moore told Soccer Laduma in a Q&A at Cape Town Official Liverpool Supporters Club.

“If you recall, when he left two years ago, then it was a complete change of style of play and we [hardly] lost a game over the balance of the season. No disrespect to Philippe but he had a different style of play…The money came in and the money we got from Barcelona then helped fund Alisson Becker.”

In other City news, playmaker Bernardo Silva has been speaking about the club’s tame title surrender to Liverpool this season and explained why the relentless form of Klopp’s side caused Pep Guardiola’s side to give in.