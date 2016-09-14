I’ll have to adapt to Conte’s style, admits David Luiz

David Luiz confesses he will have to make changes to the way he plays under Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

After failing to land any of Conte’s primary centre-back targets, Chelsea re-signed Luiz from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day.

The Brazil international is expected to make his second debut for the club when the Blues host Liverpool on Friday, and is excited to get to grips with his new manager’s methods.

“I have tried to improve and mature day by day. When you try new things of course you improve, that’s why I tried a new league,” he said.

“The coach (Conte) loves football, that’s why he’s a passionate guy on the bench, celebrating and supporting the team.

“He’s a specialist in tactics and training in a tactical way, I’m excited to learn under him.”