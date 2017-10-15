I’ll one day play for Real Madrid, claims Man Utd flop Depay

Manchester United’s former winger Memphis Depay has outlined his belief that he will one day play for Real Madrid.

United signed the Dutchman in a £25million deal from PSV Eindhoven, but he was a massive disappointment at Old Trafford and was allowed to move to Lyon on loan, before completing a permanent move to the Ligue 1 side.

Despite hardly setting Ligue 1 alight since moving to France, Depay clearly doesn not lack confidence in himself and reckons he will one day sign for the biggest club in world football.

“I had very nice things at PSV, but I wanted to reach higher goals in my career,” he said.

“At Lyon, I’m very pleased. The club is in a way comparable to PSV.

“But I think I’m going to Real Madrid. Yes, that’s a serious goal.

“When it’s so far, that’s only God, He helps me and brings me there.”