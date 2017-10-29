I’m fit and ready to fire Chelsea to success, vows Hazard

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard says he is now completely over his injury troubles and ready to take this season by storm.

The Belgian was forced to miss the start of the campaign following summer surgery on his ankle, but has returned to the side and scored three in three games – including Chelsea’s winner against Bournemouth on Saturday.

“Yeah for sure, definitely. I’m training hard, the injury is the past. I’m fully ready for the next game, I just want to play.”

Chelsea are nine points behind the leaders in the Premier League.

This week they face Roma in the Champions League before hosting Manchester United on Bonfire night – and Hazard says he is looking forward to both.

“A big week is coming, so it was important also for the confidence to stay high, after the game against Watford, to win at Bournemouth.

“We are full of confidence now, two big games in Champions League and Premier League. And we are ready to play both.”