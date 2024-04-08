‘I’m sorry to say that’ – Klopp begins mind games with Arsenal and Man Utd after making Liverpool promise

Jurgen Klopp turned the spotlight on Arsenal when making a guarantee ahead of the Gunners’ clash with Manchester United in May, while the Liverpool boss sounded a warning to Arsenal as well as Manchester City.

Liverpool ceded control of the Premier League title on Sunday when held to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford. The result is by no means terminal for Liverpool’s title hopes, though it does mean Arsenal may be uncatchable if the Gunners win their remaining seven games.

The two clubs are both locked on 71 points, though Arsenal boast a hefty nine-goal advantage in the goal difference column. Of course, Man City will be ready to pounce if either club falters down the stretch.

Liverpool dominated the Red Devils on enemy turf, just as they did in the memorable FA Cup quarter-final defeat on March 7.

However, the Reds were wasteful in the extreme in front of goal and repeatedly failed to kill off their opponents in both contests.

EXCLUSIVE: West Ham barge Liverpool, Tottenham aside in free agent swoop, as key advantage works in Moyes favour

Among Arsenal’s toughest remaining fixtures is a trip to Old Trafford in their penultimate game of the season.

When speaking in a press conference after the 2-2 draw with United, Klopp ramped up the pressure on both Arsenal and Man Utd.

Klopp claimed that if Man Utd play to the same standard they did against Liverpool on Sunday, then he’s “100 percent sure” Arsenal emerge victorious.

The purpose of Klopp’s comments was no doubt to light a fire under Man Utd in the hopes they up their levels for the upcoming Arsenal clash.

NEXT LIVERPOOL MANAGER: Fabrizio Romano reveals new lowly Ruben Amorin exit clause as two new candidates emerge

Klopp’s mind games begin; Liverpool promise made

“Arsenal is a good football team and if [Man Utd] play like they did today, Arsenal win that game,” said Klopp. “I’m 100 percent sure, I’m really sorry to say that but this is matter of fact.

“We should have won both games (FA cup quarter-final clash as well), but we didn’t. That’s our fault.”

Klopp refused to be downhearted despite Liverpool’s stumble. Instead, he claimed Liverpool’s last two displays against Man Utd were his side’s best while he’s been at Anfield.

Furthermore, in typical Klopp fashion the German insisted Liverpool will fight to the very end in what has already been one of the most exciting title races in recent memory.

“In all the times since I’m here I don’t think we ever dominated United like we did in these two games,” added the Reds boss.

“But we didn’t get the results so that’s how it is, so obviously space for improvement, we knew that anyway.

“We will keep going with all we have.”

READ MORE: Alexis Mac Allister: How £35m Liverpool hero became Klopp’s last transfer masterstroke