I’m the man to restore Man Utd to glory, claims Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona has made, what we believe to be, a serious approach to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the manager of Manchester United.

The Red Devils face a huge summer in the transfer market after finishing in a lowly sixth and have enormous question marks hanging over the future of a number of leading stars such as David De Gea, who may have with a £30m golden handshake and Paul Pogba, who has attracted a firm approach from Juventus this week.

Solskjaer has been trusted as the man to restore United to glory and he has admitted it may take some time to turn them into genuine contenders again.

Maradona is currently managing in the Mexican second division, having narrowly failed to lead Dorades to promotion during the last two seasons, but the Argentine believes he is the man to restore trophy success to Old Trafford.

“If Manchester [United] need a coach, I’m the man to do it,” he told FourFourTwo.

“I know they sell lots of shirts around the world, but they need to win trophies, too. I can do that for them.”

Maradona also had words of criticism for one United star in particular, continuing: “With United I liked Ander Herrera. Paul Pogba? Doesn’t work hard enough,” he said.

“I played at Old Trafford [in the 1983/84 Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-final]. What noise, like La Bombonera.”

The Argentina legend, perhaps best remembered for his Hand of God goal at the 1986 World Cup as well as being one of the all-time greats, admitted these days that Manchester City were far more attractive to watch than United.

“Mannchester United used to be my favourite English team for so long. So many great players and a great team under Alex Ferguson.

“But now I have to say Man City. I know you shouldn’t change like that but it’s because of Kun [Sergio Aguero]. We speak a lot and he plays in a very good team.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!