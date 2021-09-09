Man Utd remain strong in their desire to reward Bruno Fernandes with a new contract, though a potential hitch in negotiations has been cited.

The Portuguese playmaker has been everything Man Utd fans could’ve hoped for and more since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in 2020. Fernandes has operated at around a goal every other game across all competitions and has added his fair share of assists to boot.

Understandably, Man Utd were reported in August to be ‘keen’ to renew the 26-year-old’s contract.

The Sun suggested a deal worth £300,000-per-week could be offered. Though with four years plus an option for an additional year remaining on his current deal, the ball is in the club’s court.

Nevertheless, the Mirror insist Man Utd will not bow to the demands of Fernandes’ agent, Miguel Pinto.

They previously reported Pinto flew in to Manchester at the end of last season in the hopes of negotiating a new deal for his client.

Top of Pinto’s agenda was apparently the insertion of a release clause, something Man Utd ‘immediately dismissed.’

That particular aspect of a deal will likely surface again during further talks. But the article hints a chat with fellow countryman Ronaldo could leave Man Utd in a stronger position to negotiate the deal they want with Fernandes.

That stems from Fernandes’ desire to add trophies to his impressive statistical exploits. Man Utd’s wait for a trophy has entered its fifth season. But Fernandes believes Ronaldo’s return will help them get over their trophy hump.

“Our focus and Cristiano’s, because of what I’ve already talked to him about, is to win what there is to win,” Fernandes told Portuguese outlet RTP3 (via the Mirror).

“Our goals remain and obviously, with Cristiano, we have one more reference to help us get closer to that.”

“We know that enthusiasm will be high. Everyone knows Cristiano and is very happy and confident to have him back. Us players are part of that confidence, we know what he can give us.”

Romano defies Man Utd transfer claims

Meanwhile, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has delivered a verdict on a failed summer transfer that is at odds with Donny Van de Beek’s version of events.

Asked whether a switch to Goodison Park was close before deadline day, the 24-year-old told Rio Ferdinand’s Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel : “No. I spoke with the manager and the club, and they said they wanted me to stay here.”

However, that version of events is at odds with trusted source Romano. Speaking on his Here We Go Podcast (via the Express), Romano did acknowledge Man Utd sought to retain the midfielder, though insisted that a deal was in fact on the verge of completion.

“Everton on deadline day were more than close to signing Van de Beek,” said Romano. “They had an agreement with the player. They had a project to make him a starter, to give him some game time. Everton were prepared to sign Van de Beek on loan from United.

“He [van de Beek] is not so happy because he was not playing. In the first three matches, he hasn’t played a single minute.

“He wanted to understand what was going to happen and so with Everton prepared to sign him, it was a big chance for him.

“United wanted him to stay, but Everton were really close. Benitez wanted him, the whole board wanted him, so it was more than an idea. It was a done deal between Everton and Donny van de Beek, but Man Utd said no.”

