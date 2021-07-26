A current Gunner will soon leave the club on loan in a move that will make a controversial Arsenal transfer an absolute necessity.

The squad at Mikel Arteta’s disposal next year may be unrecognisable to the one that drifted to an eighth-placed finish. Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga have already signed, while Fulham’s goal machine, Mika Biereth has agreed to join.

They will likely be the first of many with several irons in the fire over additional moves.

Ben White is expected to complete his £50m transfer later in the week with a medical now scheduled. Few would argue against the signing of the England centre-half. Though the same cannot be said of his international teammate, Aaron Ramsdale.

Recent reports surfaced of the Gunners being rebuffed in their first two bids for the Sheffield United goalkeeper despite offering £30m. With Bernd Leno losing the trust of Arteta, Arsenal are seeking a potential new No. 1 between the sticks.

A follow-up report outlined why the Blades were confident of squeezing an extra few million out of Arsenal before agreeing to a sale.

talkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara branded Arsenal a “mess” over the potential move. His gripe stemmed from the club being prepared to pay £30m+ for Ramsdale given they sold Emiliano Martinez to Villa for just £20m last summer.

Nevertheless, the Ramsdale deal could soon become a top priority. That’s because FootballLondon have revealed the club’s second-choice stopper – Runar Alex Runarsson – is leaving for Turkey.

July 26 Transfer Chatter - Koulibaly a wanted man, Dortmund beat Liverpool to forward and Lacazette out? Kalidou Koulibaly is the subject of interest from three clubs, Borussia Dortmund beat Liverpool to Dutch for forward and Alexandre Lacazette is available, all in today's transfer chatter.

The Iceland international, 26, failed to convince in limited opportunities last year. He infamously dropped a clanger in the EFL Cup versus Man City and quickly fell behind Mat Ryan after the Australian’s loan arrival.

As such, Runarsson ‘will join Turkish side Altay S.K. on loan’ for the upcoming campaign.

Highly-rated young goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo is tipped to become Arsenal’s third in command next season. But with Runarsson departing and Arteta’s doubts over Leno documented, a new goalkeeper signing is now an absolute necessity.

Xhaka hold-up stalling Arsenal transfer plans

Meanwhile, Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka’s proposed transfer to Roma has hit a roadblock leaving Arteta’s pursuit of Tammy Abraham stalling, claims a report.

Xhaka has been targeted by Roma boss Jose Mourinho. A deal was expected to go through after Euro 2020. However, the transfer has hit the skids with no agreement on the fee between the two clubs.

The Gunners want €20m for Xhaka, but Roma have so far failed to match that fee. It has left the deal hanging by a thread.

And Roma’s approach of dragging their feet is having a knock on effect regarding Arteta’s move for Abraham.

The Chelsea forward, who is under contract until 2023, has emerged as a player on Arteta’s wanted list, according to The Sun.

Chelsea are seeking a fee of around £40m for the striker. But Arsenal, as per football.london are waiting on the sales of Xhaka and Alexandre Lacezette to bankroll the deal.

READ MORE: Success of Nuno Tavares plan prompts Arsenal to raid Portugal again