Imminent offer expected as Liverpool close in on winger deal

Liverpool are looking to complete a deal for Trabzonspor winger Abdulkadir Omur with an offer reportedly expected in the ‘coming days’.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have had a quiet transfer window so far, with just young defender Sepp van den Berg arriving.

However, it would appear that they are chasing another top young talent in 20-year-old Omur.

Turkish publication Fanatik claims that the Reds are working on a deal to prize him away from Trabzonspor.

However, Liverpool officials are said to be fully aware that the Turkey international is unlikely to qualify for a work permit and, as a result, they want to loan him back to Trabzonspor for another cmapaign.

Fanatik does not state how much the Turkish side value Omur at but Liverpool are preparing to make an offer in the ‘coming days’.

Omur is currently under contract with the Super Lig outfit until June 2022 and, having been linked with a switch to Merseyside in January, the player confirmed that he hopes to seal a move to a top club some time in the future.

“Liverpool is a very important club,” Omur said earlier this year.

“Of course, these offers are something that our club can talk about first. I want to achieve some success here. Without success here I do not have to go to Europe.

“My priority is Trabzonspor but I have a dream to play in Europe, I hope I play there one day. My dream is to succeed here and then go to Europe.”

