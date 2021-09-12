‘Impossible’ for Chelsea to let player leave, says Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has explained Chelsea’s decision not to let Callum Hudson-Odoi leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The talented winger endured a tough campaign in 2020-21, spending plenty of time on the bench. His limited game time meant he managed just two goals throughout the Premier League campaign.

As such, he was linked with a loan switch away from Chelsea. Borussia Dortmund became his most likely destination towards the end of the recent window.

They launched an official bid on transfer deadline day, but Chelsea decided to keep Hudson-Odoi in west London.

Tuchel has now provided clarity on the situation. He said (via Fabrizio Romano): “It was a very easy decision. There was no chance to say ‘yes’ to Borussia for Hudson-Odoi on the last day. For him personally it may have been a good opportunity but for us, impossible. I see a stronger Callum every day in training.”

Hudson-Odoi will be hoping for more starts this term. However, he faces plenty of competition from the likes of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner in attacking positions.

If he wants to operate as a wing-back in Tuchel’s favoured 3-4-3 formation, then he will have to get the better of Reece James.

Dortmund’s interest in the 20-year-old was interesting, given his previous links with the Bundesliga.

Chelsea rejected a £70million bid from Bayern Munich in October last year for the player’s services.

There were rumours of a second, improved offer, but the German giants opted to pursue alternative targets.

Hudson-Odoi is a product of Chelsea’s academy. He has featured 100 times for their first team and scored 13 goals.

Chelsea outcast offered to West Brom

A report from The Telegraph has revealed that Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley was offered to West Brom.

The Englishman’s entourage proposed a season-long loan, but West Brom could not afford his wages.

He currently earns around £110,000 a week and Chelsea were not willing to subsidise the move.

Barkley now faces the prospect of warming the bench for the next few months. He could leave in January if a suitable club comes in.

