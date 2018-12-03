Impressive derby display sees Real Madrid ready €20m bid for Arsenal star

LaLiga giants Real Madrid are plotting a shock €20million bid to try and tempt Arsenal into selling Aaron Ramsey in January, a report claims.

The Wales international is set to leave the Gunners after it was confirmed he would not be signing fresh terms at the Emirates Stadium.

Ramsey was known to have been unhappy that nobody from the club had directly explained their reasons for them withdrawing the offer of a new long-term contract following months of discussions between the two parties.

The likes of Chelsea, Man Utd, Liverpool, Juventus and AC Milan have all been linked with moves for Ramsey, who will be free to discuss terms with foreign clubs from January.

However, according to Don Balon, Real Madrid have now entered the race to sign the 27-year-old and are even preparing a €20m January offer.

This comes after Los Blancos were impressed by Ramsey’s impact during Arsenal’s 4-2 North London Derby win over Spurs on Sunday.

Real know that Luka Modric and Toni Kroos could both depart the club by next summer, meaning they are in need of reinforcements.

