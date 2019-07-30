Impressive Tottenham beat Real Madrid to reach Audi Cup final

Tottenham reached the final of the Audi Cup in Munich after Harry Kane’s strike gave them a 1-0 win over Real Madrid.

Kane gave Spurs the lead midway through the first half when he latched onto Marcelo’s misplaced back pass and slotted past Keylor Navas.

In a largely dominant first-half display, Spurs went close again when Navas denied Kane again before a Tanguy Ndombele drive was touched over by the Real stopper.

Tottenham made a number of changes at the break, with a welcome return for skipper Hugo Lloris from his bout of tonsillitis, and the chances kept coming as Son forced Navas action again while Dele Alli also went close.

Real had a Rodrigo strike ruled out for offside as they searched for an equaliser, while Spurs youngster Troy Parrott struck the post late.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men, who also included Danny Rose in their starting XI despite rumours he will move on, will face the winner of the Bayern Munich v Fenerbahce in Wednesday’s final.