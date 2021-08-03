Improved Tottenham bid yields breakthrough with £42.7m signing close

Tottenham are on the verge of delivering a piece of positive transfer news to their fans after making a breakthrough over a top target, per multiple sources.

Monday’s headlines did little to fill Spurs fans with hope after Harry Kane opted against turning up for training. The Tottenham talisman seemingly has his heart set on a blockbuster switch to Man City. However, the latest report has put the chances of that happening at next to nil.

That particular saga looks set to run with Kane reportedly adamant against returning to the club. But one star who is more than happy to call Tottenham home is Atalanta’s Cristian Romero.

The Argentine centre-half, 23, emerged as Nuno Espirito Santo’s top target in the position.

Romero was widely reported to be thrilled at the prospect of joining Spurs, though Atalanta were holding out as they strived to secure the best deal they could.

Nevertheless, according to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, a deal is only a ‘matter of time’. That’s because Atalanta are ‘set to accept’ Tottenham’s latest bid ‘in the next few hours.’

Sky Sports also have the story, and claim the figure of ‘£42.7m plus bonuses’ has finally twisted the Serie A side’s arm. With the add-ons factored in, the deal will ultimately total £47m.

August 3 Transfer Chatter - Spurs' Coady approach, 12 months to convince Haaland and four-way race for Spaniard Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to link up again with Conor Coady, the world's biggest clubs now have 12 months to convince Erling Haaland to join them and a Premier League four-way race has begun over Real Madrid man, all in today's transfer chatter.

Another factor that points to an imminent agreement is Atalanta’s hunt for a replacement.

Sky report the Italian outfit are ‘working on deals’ for Lille’s Sven Botman and Juventus’ Merih Demiral.

As such, Romero is reportedly on stand-by to fly to London to complete the final stages of his deal.

Prem defender to join Romero at Tottenham?

Meanwhile, Tottenham remain interested Wolves centre-back Conor Coady and have opened “preliminary talks” over signing the England man, claims a report.

Football Insider claim ‘exclusively’ that Spurs have ‘set their sights on the England international.’

With Toby Alderweireld sold last week, the club are stepping up their efforts to add ‘at least two senior central defenders’ before the end of the August transfer window.

And the outlet report that Nuno Espirito Santo is “pushing hard” to sign Coady. That would give Spurs’ rear-guard some Premier League knowhow.

READ MORE: Tottenham transfer ‘done’, as Paratici action creates first casualty