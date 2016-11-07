In-form Liverpool midfielder poised for new contract

Emre Can: In talks over new Liverpool deal

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has revealed talks between his representatives and the club over a new contract have been “very good”.

The Germany international has been keeping Georginio Wijnaldum out of the side in recent weeks and scored in Liverpool’s 6-1 drubbing of Watford on Sunday.

Following the victory, Can gave a brief update on his Liverpool status.

“Yes, the club have spoken to my agent,” the 22-year-old told Omnisport. “The talks are going very good.

“I have one-and-a-half years left. I am still under contract and it is my agent’s work [to sort it out]. I am very happy here at Liverpool.”

Can also welcomed the prospect of the Reds winning the title this season.

“If you play for a club like Liverpool you have to think always about titles,” he added.

“The target at such a big club is always to win silverware. Of course we want to win the title but we don’t know if we will win it.