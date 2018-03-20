In-form Liverpool star happy to prove Gary Neville wrong

Andrew Robertson admits that he has no problem with criticism from the likes of Gary Neville, as “these are the people I want to try to prove wrong”.

Robertson has been in excellent form for Jurgen Klopp’s men after establishing himself as the club’s first-choice left-back, despite a struggle in his early days at Anfield.

Neville took the Scotland international to task during Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Arsenal back in December, stating that he should be sold, along with a number of his Reds teammates.

The Manchester United great has since retracted his comments, however.

“We comment a lot on players in this job, and I actually made a – not a derogatory comment about Robertson – but I said I didn’t think he was good enough really earlier on in the season,” Neville said.

“I thought he was more of the same as Moreno – better going forward, not quite good defensively.

“I have to say that, in the six months – and he’s still got a long way to go – he has proven me, not wrong, but I do feel as though I have to correct myself.

“He has impressed me a lot and has done better than I ever imagined he would, in both sides of the game.”

Robertson holds no ill feelings towards Neville for his opinions, and simply uses them as a motivation.

“Maybe he hadn’t seen me play enough,” Robertson told the Daily Mail. “Maybe he just thought it’s a signing from Hull.

“I don’t know what his thought process was but it’s one man’s opinion. If he thought I wasn’t good enough, no problem.

“But these are the people I want to try to prove wrong. You want to make your fans and your family proud. But it’s the people who doubt you who motivate you more.

“I’m quite good at dealing with it. I was confident in my ability that if I could get a run of big games, I would build on it.”