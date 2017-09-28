In-form Man Utd star branded amazing by Mourinho

Manchester United's forward from Belgium Romelu Lukaku (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal as CSKA Moscow's goalkeeper from Russia Igor Akinfeev walks past during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between PFC CSKA Moscow and Manchester United FC in Moscow on September 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho branded Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku ‘amazing’ after he helped himself to a brace in the 4-1 win over CSKA Moscow.

Romelu Lukaku took his tally to 10 in his first nine matches for the club, bettering the record of the great Sir Bobby Charlton who only scored nine in the same number, with a double as Anthony Martial scored a penalty and Henrikh Mkhitaryan adding the fourth just after half-time.

“They are amazing numbers for Romelu. He is humble and wants to learn and improve all the time,” he said.

“I think ambition is there and I trust he can keep performing for us.

“It is a great achievement but it is only possible with a good team. Without a good team it is not possible and the team is playing well.”

United were in complete control from the off in Russia, and Mourinho extended his praise to three further stars. However, he admits he’s worried about how the Champions League scheduling may put them at a disadvantage to Premier League rivals.

“For the team confidence is good because six points in two matches in the Champions League puts us in a good position and for the players individually it is also good because we had very good performances,” he added.

“(Chris) Smalling and (Victor) Lindelof had very good performances, (Ander) Herrera has not started a match in a long time and had a good performance, so did Anthony Martial – and I am speaking about the players who are not starting matches.

“The Premier League is another story. We play Saturday three o’clock against a fresh team and we have to play after this match.

“We have to keep our feet on the ground, stay humble and follow our direction because we are having a very good start to the season.

“We have started competitions strong in August and September and have now just one more game, a difficult one.”