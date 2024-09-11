In-form Prem attacker on Liverpool, Arsenal radar could leave for reduced fee, to avoid sting again

Arsenal and Liverpool target Bryan Mbeumo could move for a reduced fee in the summer

Bryan Mbeumo could reportedly cost £40million in the summer, which is less than previous reports have placed him at, with the forward’s contract up in a year by that point.

Mbeumo has started the season in red-hot form. Erling Haaland (7) is the only Premier League player to have scored more goals than him so far this term.

Liverpool and Arsenal are among the sides said to be interested in the Brentford man.

And according to Football Insider, he could cost £40million if he’s to be sold next summer.

By that point, Mbeumo would have just a year left on his contract with the Bees.

As such, there is a risk that he could leave for free the following campaign, as Ivan Toney could have done next season, before he was sold to Al-Ahli in the summer.

If they are to lose another very talented forward, Brentford likely want to be remunerated.

Mbeumo price dropping

According to recent reports, Mbeumo is said to currently be valued at £50million.

But he could be sold in January for the current price.

Once the summer comes around, and his contract has withered down, it will be unsurprising if nobody is willing to pay that, but the £40million is still an attainable goal for Brentford.

With the likes of Aston Villa and Manchester City joining Liverpool and Arsenal with interest, there’s the opportunity for a transfer battle if Mbeumo’s current form continues.

Liverpool could need Mbeumo

Liverpool are one of the sides mentioned in the FI report regarding interest in Mbeumo.

And if things go the way Graeme Souness is suggesting at the club, he could be needed. The pundit has suggested he feels that Mohamed Salah has “made his mind up” on leaving at the end of the season.

He’ll be a tough act to follow after over 200 goals for the Reds, but Mbeumo – who also plays on the right-wing and can double up as a striker – has matched him for league goals so far this term.

Arsenal are also mentioned, though they currently seem to be focussing on their midfield.

Javi Guerra and Adrien Rabiot are both on their list, and the former could cost much less than the £85million clause he is currently protected by, with reports stating he could leave for just £25million.

How has Mbeumo done in the Premier League

Mbeumo is on course to have the best Premier League season of his career. While it seems unlikely, if he were to continue at his current rate, he’d score 38 league goals this term.

But given his highest tally in the top flight is nine (twice), having already scored three times, it doesn’t seem he’ll have any trouble with breaking that record.

Doing so would surely have the top sides which are interested in him making serious attempts to sign Mbeumo in the summer.

