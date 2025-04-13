Manchester United are reportedly ‘leading the race’ for Lyon talisman Rayan Cherki, who has been compared to Lionel Messi.

Cherki was heavily linked with a move away from Lyon in January after falling out with the club’s owner John Textor. Borussia Dortmund held talks over a potential deal, while Liverpool were also thought to be monitoring the situation.

The attacking midfielder, who can play on the right flank or as a No 10, could be available for £20-25million (up to €29m / $33m) this summer as his contract is due to expire in June 2026.

That represents a bargain fee as Cherki is Lyon’s best player, having registered 10 goals and 18 assists in 37 matches so far this term. No player has notched more assists in the Lyon squad than Cherki this season.

He pounced on a mistake from Andre Onana to snatch a 2-2 draw for Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash with Man Utd on Thursday.

It seems Cherki’s performance impressed United chiefs, as the Mirror report that Ruben Amorim’s side hold concrete interest in landing him.

United ‘lead the race’ for the playmaker, ahead of other admirers such as Liverpool and Dortmund.

Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, failed with a move for Cherki last summer and have since moved onto different targets.

United are ‘set to make a move’ to bring the 21-year-old to the Premier League once the transfer window reopens. Spending £20-25m on a classy talent such as Cherki would save Amorim plenty of money to bolster other positions too.

Cherki came close to joining United when he was a teenager as he held talks with their former academy boss Nicky Butt.

The report claims that one of the main reasons why United are now in pole position for him is that he remembers how well treated he was when he initially travelled to Carrington to meet with Butt.

Cherki will return to Manchester on Thursday when Lyon face United at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Europa League tie.

A great performance could see Amorim and United accelerate their efforts to capture him.

But Cherki could also break United hearts by helping Lyon to dump them out of the competition, which would leave Amorim without European football next season.

The France U21 international has been accused of discipline issues in the past, but he is clearly a hugely talented player.

Former United midfielder and current Lyon star Nemanja Matic has called Cherki a ‘fantastic player’ and an ‘incredible talent’.

Ex-Lyon president Jean Michel-Aulas has previously claimed that Cherki’s technical ability ‘can be compared to Lionel Messi’.

Man Utd news: Transfer ‘very close’; ‘favourites’ claim

Meanwhile, reports in the Spanish press claim a United deal is ‘very close’ to being completed.

Amorim is thought to be eyeing a £92.5m double swoop to kickstart his revolution this summer.

United have been described as ‘favourites’ in the chase for a 15-goal Premier League forward.

