In-the-know reporter names Liverpool side to tackle Bayern Munich

Jurgen Klopp will send out a strong-looking Liverpool side against Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening as the Reds look to become the fourth Premier League this season in the Champions League quarter-finals.

With Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City already booking their places in the last eight, all focus will be on Liverpool this evening to see if they can claim at least the score draw they need to secure their passage at the Allianz Arena.

The two sides played out a tight 0-0 draw in the first leg at Anfield last month and many will feel whatever side Klopp names will have their work cut out against one of European football’s super-powers.

In Wednesday’s Times, respected journalist Paul Joyce has revealed how he expects the Reds to line up against the Bundesliga champions.

And with Naby Keita and Dejan Lovren not considered fit enough to feature, Klopp – who has stressed the financial importance of Liverpool’s ongoing participation in the competition – has resisted the urge to start with Xherdan Shaqiri.

That will mean the Reds will start with a familiar 4-3-3 formation – with Fabinho handed a key role in the centre of the park to underline his growing importance to Reds boss Klopp. He will be flanked by Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum in an industrious-looking midfield.

Thankfully for Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been passed fit to play and he will take his place in a defence marshalled once again by Virgil van Dijk, who was banned in the first leg. The Dutchman will start alongside Joel Matip, with Andy Robertson at left-back.

Liverpool will start with their tried and tested front three and Klopp will hope the Reds have enough about them to secure a quarter-final place after he laughed off claims from Gary Neville that the Reds would benefit from crashing out of Europe.

“They (pundits) talk constantly. It doesn’t mean they make more sense because of that. That’s the problem,” said a rather pained Reds boss at the suggestion Liverpool would benefit by crashing out.

“I really don’t think that any other coach or manager in the world has to answer this question when he plays in the Champions League.

“It’s really unique. It only happens if you are the Liverpool manager and the pundits come from Manchester United and start these things.

“It is so easy to sit in an office or a studio and talk about things like that.

“We don’t draw up a season and say the best way to go through it is to go out of all the cup competitions early.

“You do that and in that moment the same people go for you like mad.

“Now it is closer to the end of the season and it is allowed to go out of the Champions League without even trying to go through? That’s really mad.

“I am not angry about it. It’s just so mad that I constantly get confronted by it.”

Liverpool (probable) side to face Bayern Munich: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino