Ince expects Pogba to go as Man Utd stick big fee on midfielder

Paul Ince admits he is unsurprised to see Paul Pogba linked with an exit amid claims Manchester United have slapped a massive £125million fee on the head of the unhappy star.

The Frenchman has suffered a massive drop-off in form since the turn of the year, having been substituted in United’s last two away matches in the Premier League.

Pogba, United’s record signing at £89million, was way below his best in the matches – the defeats at Tottenham and Newcastle – with the player looking unhappy at being forced to operate as part of a two-man central midfield.

It was claimed on Thursday that the player feels he is best suited to operating on the left-hand side of a midfield three – the position in which he thrived at Juventus – with reports suggesting he had been at loggerheads with Jose Mourinho on his best position in the side.

Further suggestions claimed Pogba felt uneasy with his role and that he blamed the change on the arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal last month.

And amid claims Pogba ‘regrets’ joining United ahead of Real Madrid two summers ago, it has now been suggested that the La Liga giants are plotting an ambitious summer raid to take him from Old Trafford.

Furthermore, it’s suggested that United have responded by warning Real that it will take a minimum bid of €140m (£125m) to lure Pogba from Old Trafford.

The midfielder, 24, is only in the second year of a five-year contract at United, who have reportedly stressed they no intention of selling.

Whatever the future holds, former United star Paul Ince insists he is not surprised to see Pogba unsettled – and admits he wouldn’t be shocked to see him at Real Madrid.

“If what’s being said about Pogba is true, that he regrets joining United, then I’d be disappointed, but not surprised,” said Ince.

“I can understand why Pogba might feel irritated with the position Mourinho currently has him playing in.

“He likes to roam, he likes to attack. He wasn’t signed to be a holding midfield player and that’s clearly not what he enjoys or is best at. So why does he insist on playing him there?

“Alexis Sanchez wants to be on the ball and wants to be part of the action. You can’t have both him and Pogba roaming across the pitch, because then you’ll lose the shape of your team.

“The signals that are coming from Pogba is that he’s not happy and if he doesn’t feel like he fits in, then I could see him leaving in the summer.

“He’s one of the best players in the world and deserves to be played in his right position where he can show that off and express himself.”

