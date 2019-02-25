Incoming Arsenal chief Monchi sets up deals for star Ligue 1 duo

Incoming Arsenal director of football Monchi has already started working on a number of summer signings at the club – and has deals in place to sign two top Ligue 1 based stars, according to reports in France.

Spaniard Monchi is tipped to join Arsenal as sporting director before the end of the month, according to Monday’s Euro Paper Talk, with the Gunners prepared to spend the €3m required to buy him out of his Roma contract with immediate effect.

Monchi is expected to get full control over transfers at Emirates Stadium – an arrangement Unai Emery is reportedly happy with, as they look to reprise their success at Sevilla – and it seems the new man already has the wheels in motion to strengthen the Gunners’ squad.

According to Le10 Sport, Arsenal are favourites to land Lille hotshot Nicolas Pepe in a near €50m deal. The Ivorian has enjoyed a stellar season for high-flying Lille, with reports over the weekend suggesting Chelsea and Manchester United were also keeping tabs on a player, who has also been linked with PSG and Bayern Munich.

However, it is Gunners who are, what is described as “well positioned” to bring the player to Emirates Stadium this summer.

And Arsenal’s spending won’t stop there, with Mercato365 claiming club scouts watched Marcus Thuram in action for Gungamp on Wednesday night.

The son of France legend Lilian, Marcus Thuram has impressed after netting 11 goals in 25 games for the struggling side. Another attacker tipped for a bright future, Thuram is able to play across the frontline and his versatility is thought to have impressed both Monchi and Emery.

