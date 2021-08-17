Increased bid set to succeed as Leeds close on Bielsa midfield target

Leeds United are reportedly growing in confidence they can secure the signing of Lewis O’Brien after it was claimed Huddersfield had named an achievable asking price for the midfielder.

After a promising first season back in the Premier League, Leeds are looking to consolidate their status this season. After securing the signings of Junior Firpo and Kristoffer Klaesson, United next want to bolster their midfield.

As it stands their squad is weaker than last season after the exits of Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi. But it’s their lack of midfield options that needs addressing the most.

With Kalvin Phillips featuring only as an unusued substitute at Old Trafford, Manchester United brutally exposed their weaknesses to win 5-1.

Indeed, with Robin Koch being asked to operate in a holding midfield role, it’s clear Leeds do need more strength in depth.

Having missed out on Conor Callagher, Leeds are now also competing with Palace for Huddersfield’s O’Brien.

The Whites reportedly saw an opening £5m offer for O’Brien rejected by Town earlier this month.

However, reports on Sunday claimed Leeds were due to raise that offer. Now, as per The Sun, Huddersfield have informed Leeds they want £7m for the player – a fee the Whites are prepared to meet.

Furthermore, it’s reported that – with O’Brien now Marcelo Bielsa’s number one target – the player has his heart set on the move.

Leeds are expected to make contact with Town again this week. As such, there appears a growing confidence O’Brien will make the move.

Corberan provides O’Brien update

The 22-year-old midfielder is one of the most promising talents in the Championship. He made 42 appearances in the second tier last season, contributing three goals and three assists.

However, he’s yet to feature for Town this season having tested positive for Covid-19.

That should change on Tuesday evening when they take on Preston. Having completed his 10 days of isolation, O’Brien is part of Carlos Corberan’s plans for the game.

Corberan said, via the Yorkshire Post: “I was watching one player who was working very hard to come in and help the team. The player was exactly in the same way today (Monday).

“He is very focused and determined to help the team on Tuesday in the minutes that he can play.

“It is about the mental and physical possibilities of the player. The only doubt or test that we are going to need the answer to tomorrow to is the physical one because mentally he is 100 per cent ready to play the game.

“The only question mark is how his physical condition is.”

It remains to be seen if the match at the John Smith’s proves O’Brien’s last as a Huddersfield player.

