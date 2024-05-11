Incredible £198m triple Arsenal deal to stun Liverpool and leave Man Utd frustrated

Arsenal are planning a blockbuster summer transfer window and could sign Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong alongside a Premier League striker and a Liverpool target, according to reports.

Arsenal went on a huge spending spree last summer, paying over £200million to bring in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya, with the latter arriving on a loan-to-buy deal. Those new arrivals have taken Arsenal to the next level and helped them once again challenge for the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta will be desperate to get one over Manchester City – the club where he was assistant manager between 2016 and 2019 – by helping Arsenal finally end their long wait for Prem glory.

But even if Arsenal end the season in triumphant fashion, Arteta will push sporting director Edu Gaspar to sign more top players so the Gunners can get themselves into the latter stages of the Champions League.

As per sensational reports emerging from Spain, Arsenal could succeed where Manchester United failed by bringing De Jong to England.

Man Utd have long been linked with De Jong, as Erik ten Hag believes the central midfielder is perfect for linking up his defence and attack at Old Trafford.

But De Jong has so far rejected Man Utd’s advances, and Arsenal will now try to convince him to leave Barca.

Arteta is on the prowl for a top-class No 6 who can sit at the base of Arsenal’s midfield, allowing Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard to get forward. De Jong would be an elite solution, though he will not come cheap.

Arsenal transfers: Sensational triple swoop planned

Barca have set their asking price at €80m (£69m). That is clearly a lot of money, though De Jong arriving at the Emirates would hand Arteta one of the most fearsome midfields in the world.

De Jong joining Arsenal would signal the end of Thomas Partey’s spell at Arsenal, too.

Second on Arsenal’s ambitious wish list is Willian Pacho, who has emerged as a centre-back target for Liverpool in recent weeks.

Incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been impressed by the Eintracht Frankfurt star’s solid performances and has recommended him to chiefs at Anfield.

However, Arsenal scouts are also big admirers of the 22-year-old and this could result in a bid from the North London side.

In a major boost for Arsenal, Pacho’s price tag seems to be falling. After originally demanding £60m for the Ecuadorian, Frankfurt are now willing to listen to offers in the region of €50m (£43m).

De Jong and Pacho might be followed to the Emirates by Newcastle United ace Alexander Isak.

Arsenal have followed Isak’s progress ever since his Real Sociedad days. The Sweden international is now one of the deadliest strikers in the Premier League, and this has seen Arsenal firm up their interest.

While Newcastle will be devastated to see Isak leave, they may have to sell a top star this summer to ease Profit and Sustainability concerns. Isak moving to Arsenal in a €100m (£86m) deal would do the trick, while also handing Arsenal the quality No 9 they are after.

In order to fund such moves, Arsenal would need to offload several players including Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, Aaron Ramsdale and Eddie Nketiah.

