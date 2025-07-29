Kieran Trippier has had his say on Newcastle teammate Alexander Isak's links to Liverpool

Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier is “not panicking” over Alexander Isak’s future, insisting he is confident the Swede will play for the Magpies again and despite Fabrizio Romano rating favourably the chances of the striker signing for Liverpool.

Isak has made clear his wish to leave St James’ Park for a fresh challenge at Liverpool after effectively becoming frustrated by their lack of transfer activity so far and at their refusal to meet his demands for a new contract worth in the region of £300,000 a week. As a result, speculation that he will move to Anfield has gathered pace in recent weeks and despite Newcastle’s repeated stance that their star man is ‘not for sale’.

However, in a sure-fire sign that Newcastle are preparing to relent and let their superstar frontman leave, the Magpies have mobilised towards the signing of Benjamin Sesko in recent days, lodging a firm bid for his services and reaching an ‘agreement in principle’ over personal terms.

Claims of Isak’s unhappiness on Tyneside first broke with some certainty on Thursday morning when our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher beat the likes of Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Craig Hope and Alex Crooks to the monumental breaking news.

And with the Swede left behind on their pre-season tour of Asia – the party line is that the striker is nursing an injury, though sources have confirmed the scan did come back clear – speculation of a summer move to Liverpool has ramped up in recent days.

Not according, though, to the experienced Trippier, who not only insists he is not panicked by Isak’s situation, but also that he is convinced his story at St James’ Park is not over yet.

“My phone is available 24/7 to Alex – and Alex knows that,” Trippier told the Newcastle Chronicle.

“He knows I am always there. We are not panicking. Alex has got an injury, and we have to do what we have to here, focus on the games.

“We focus on the team and the players that are here. It’s not just Alex; Martin Dubravka wasn’t here because of a niggle.

“Yeah, we stick together, I have always said that ever since I arrived at the club, we travel to South Korea and look forward to the game on Wednesday.”

When pressed about Isak’s injury, Trippier added: “Alex has got a thigh injury – that is the reality.

“Personally, I think there is no point in him coming out here if he can’t play in any games.

“He is doing rehab. But we have to do what we have to do with the players we have got, Sean Neave came on and done very well, young kid who has done well.

“We have tough games coming, but we stick together now as a team, and hopefully Alex will come back when he is fully fit.”

Fabrizio Romano rates chances of Isak joining Liverpool

While the very-well media media-trained Trippier clearing refusing to discuss the speculation and simply sticking to the club’s line that their star man is injured and that he expects him to return, it has been left to others to draw the conclusions instead, and especially where the striker’s alleged thigh injury is concerned.

To that end, a report over the weekend listed the three very definite reasons why Isak wants to leave St James’ Park this summer.

With both Liverpool and Isak keen on a transfer, it is now up to Newcastle, according to Romano, with the reliable journalist claiming that there is a 60 per cent chance of the deal happening.

Romano said on DAZN: “Look, for Alexander Isak, what I can tell you, in terms of percentage for Liverpool, is 60 per cent.

“It’s quite optimistic, but there is still work to do. Still 40 per cent to do before saying Isak is going to be a Liverpool player, but Liverpool have all the intentions to go strong for him.

“Liverpool already made contact with Newcastle two weeks ago. Liverpool are speaking with Newcastle because they would be ready to make a record proposal for the Premier League for Alexander Isak, so to break the bank and go for the player.

“The player is very keen on the move, the player informed Newcastle about his desire to leave.

“He is not considering Saudi or any other option. There were rumours of Man Utd, Arsenal – no. Only Liverpool.

“Now depends on Newcastle. If they want to open the door to this exit, Liverpool will be ready to make something historical.”

