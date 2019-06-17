Incredible cost of Sarri swapping Chelsea for Juventus revealed

Juventus reportedly paid just €1million to release Maurizio Sarri from his Chelsea contract.

Sarri had a release clause in the region of €6m, but the Italian Press were always adamant that the Turin giants would get their man for less.

And Tuttosport is now claiming the Bianconeri were able to appoint the Italian for a cool €1m.

Although the former Napoli boss still had two years left on his deal with the Blues, he expressed a desire to return to Italy so he could be closer to his elderly parents.

In his one and only season at Stamford Bridge, Sarri guided the Blues to a third-placed Premier League finish, the final of the Carabao Cup and lifted the Europa League.

