Liverpool have been told why a move to sign another top Brighton and Hove Albion star is a perfect fit for them and the player, in what could end up being another brilliant raid on the south coast outfit.

The Reds have already benefitted massively from the addition of Alexis Mac Allister to their midfield in a deal that could eventually be worth up to £55m, but a former Cameroon international also thinks that top Seagulls star Carlos Baleba would be a bit hit on Merseyside.

It’s been reported over the past month how the Cameroon defensive midfielder has been a ‘long-term target’ for Liverpool and could be one to watch in terms of a transfer when the summer window rolls around.

Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo are currently covering the defensive midfield role well under Arne Slot but it’s no secret that the Reds are looking for better depth in that role.

Liverpool were keen on a move for Moises Caicedo before his big-money move to Chelsea, while they continue to be strongly linked with major Arsenal and Real Madrid target Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

However, Baleba has made a real impression in a Brighton side that currently sit eighth in the Premier League table and are also through to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

In 28 appearances in all competitions this season, the 21-year-old has scored three goals and added two assists from his defensive midfielder role under Fabian Hurzeler.

Indeed, Baleba put on a strong showing at Anfield in front of Slot back in November when Liverpool came from a goal down to beat the Seagulls 2-1.

And now, former Cameron star Bernard Tchoutang has explained why he thinks Baleba could thrive on Merseyside.

READ MORE ➡️ Mo Salah: Liverpool superstar’s most outrageous stats which show Slot why he’s simply irreplaceable

Liverpool the perfect fit for Baleba

Speaking to Africafoot about Baleba, Tchoutang endorsed a move for his fellow countryman to link up with former Brighton star Mac Allister at Anfield.

He said: “For me, Liverpool is the club that would suit him best. And I’m not just saying that because they’re by far the best team in the Premier League this season and one of the strongest in Europe.

“Arne Slot’s system of play would suit him very well. The Reds like to attack, press and make quick transitions. We also know that this is a club that knows how to trust young players and give them responsibility.

“As for Chelsea, I’m not sure it would be a good choice. The team is having a decent season, but it’s a step below Liverpool or Arsenal.

“And I think that Baleba has what it takes to play for one of the best teams in England! He’s ready for it and he’s working hard for it.”

A recent report revealed that Liverpool are actually considering lodging a ‘formal bid’ for the £115m-rated midfielder, who is considered a better prospect than Caicedo.

Latest Liverpool news: Shock exit mooted / Top African star eyed

🔴 Liverpool to receive ‘astronomical offer’ for revitalised Reds star with big profit too ‘hot’ for FSG to resist

🔴 Liverpool will bid £37m for Africa’s best player, with star forward ready to leave

🔴 Inter thunder past Liverpool in chase for free agent as ambitious president plans transfer ace card

Of the current Liverpool squad, who was the best value for money signing?