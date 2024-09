The incredible figures behind the near-BILLION-pound drop in Premier League spending in 2024

The two transfer windows in 2024 were relatively quiet as a lot of Premier League clubs were forced to rein in their lavish spending of recent years.

The 20 Premier League clubs spent a total of €2.33billion on new players in the summer of 2024. That was a 16.5 per cent drop from the same period last year, where clubs spent an extra €470million.

If you consider both transfer windows, the overall spending for the 2024 calendar year (€2.46billion) is well down on 2023 (€3.64billion). That’s a drop of €1.18billion/£994million.

The most expensive Premier League signing in the summer of 2024 was Dominic Solanke’s €64.3million move to Tottenham but Arsenal spent €116.6million on Declan Rice last year.

While Chelsea were still the biggest spending Premier League team in the summer of 2024, they spent €203.1million less than they did last summer.

The likes of Arsenal, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham and Wolves also spent less money this summer.

Six clubs recouped more money than they spent in transfer fees in the summer window and another six clubs had a net spend that was below €40million.

Clubs are trying to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) after Everton and Nottingham Forest were both docked points last season.

“I think you can tell everything is a bit slower,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said earlier in the summer.

“I think the market and the new rules in place have caused that, clubs are more aware and it’s a bit more delicate to do business in the way we’ve done in the last few seasons.”

But the summer of 2024 is still the second highest-spending Premier League transfer window of all time and the €2.33billion outlay is more than double what it was 10 years ago.

The total amount spent by the Premier League also remains a lot higher than the other four top European leagues – Serie A (€1billion), Ligue 1 (€722.81m), Bundesliga (€600.48m) and LaLiga (€555.59m).

Having looked at recent January windows earlier this year, we’ve now taken a look at what every Premier League club did in the summer of 2024 and compared it to their transfer business in the summer of 2023 and the summer of 2022.

Arsenal

Summer 2024

Signings made: 5

Most expensive signing: Riccardo Calafiori (€45m)

Money spent: €108.9m

Summer 2023

Signings made: 4

Most expensive signing: Declan Rice (€116.6m)

Money spent: €235.1m

Summer 2022

Signings made: 5

Most expensive signing: Gabriel Jesus (€52.2m)

Money spent: €131.6m

Aston Villa

Summer 2024

Signings made: 8

Most expensive signing: Amadou Onana (€59.35m)

Money spent: €176.2m

Summer 2023

Signings made: 5

Most expensive signing: Moussa Diaby (€55m)

Money spent: €93m

Summer 2022

Signings made: 7

Most expensive signing: Diego Carlos (€31m)

Money spent: €70m

Bournemouth

Summer 2024

Signings made: 8

Most expensive signing: Evanilson (€37m)

Money spent: €104.37m

Summer 2023

Signings made: 9

Most expensive signing: Tyler Adams (€26.9m)

Money spent: €127.29m

Summer 2022

Signings made: 6

Most expensive signing: Marcos Senesi (€15m)

Money spent: €26.9m

Brentford

Summer 2024

Signings made: 5

Most expensive signing: Igor Thiago (€33m)

Money spent: €97.9m

Summer 2023

Signings made: 4

Most expensive signing: Nathan Collins (€26.85m)

Money spent: €64.85m

Summer 2022

Signings made: 5

Most expensive signing: Keane Lewis-Potter (€19m)

Money spent: €48.25m

Brighton

Summer 2024

Signings made: 9

Most expensive signing: Georginio Rutter (€46.7m)

Money spent: €231.2m

Summer 2023

Signings made: 7

Most expensive signing: Joao Pedro (€34.2m)

Money spent: €97.35m

Summer 2022

Signings made: 5

Most expensive signing: Pervis Estupinan (€17.8m)

Money spent: €45.7m

Chelsea

Summer 2024

Signings made: 11

Most expensive signing: Pedro Neto (€60m)

Money spent: €261m

Summer 2023

Signings made: 12

Most expensive signing: Moises Caicedo (€116m)

Money spent: €464.1m

Summer 2022

Signings made: 9

Most expensive signing: Wesley Fofana (€80.4m)

Money spent: €300.75m

Crystal Palace

Summer 2024

Signings made: 8

Most expensive signing: Eddie Nketiah (€29.7m)

Money spent: €77.7m

Summer 2023

Signings made: 4

Most expensive signing: Matheus Franca (€20m)

Money spent: €38.7m

Summer 2022

Signings made: 4

Most expensive signing: Cheick Doucoure (€22.6m)

Money spent: €34.6m

Everton

Summer 2024

Signings made: 7

Most expensive signing: Jake O’Brien (€19.5m)

Money spent: €50.2m

Summer 2023

Signings made: 5

Most expensive signing: Beto (€25m)

Money spent: €40.5m

Summer 2022

Signings made: 8

Most expensive signing: Amadou Onana (€39.87m)

Money spent: €83.07m

Fulham

Summer 2024

Signings made: 6

Most expensive signing: Emile Smith Rowe (€31.8m)

Money spent: €91.55m

Summer 2023

Signings made: 7

Most expensive signing: Alex Iwobi (€25.7m)

Money spent: €68.47m

Summer 2022

Signings made: 11

Most expensive signing: Joao Palhinha (€24.9m)

Money spent: €66.3m

Ipswich Town

Summer 2024

Signings made: 12

Most expensive signing: Omari Hutchinson (€23.5m)

Money spent: €126.49m

Summer 2023

Signings made: 7

Most expensive signing: Jack Taylor/George Hirst (€1.75m)

Money spent: €4.5m

Summer 2022

Signings made: 9

Most expensive signing: Leif Davis (€1.2m)

Money spent: €2.48m

Leicester City

Summer 2024

Signings made: 9

Most expensive signing: Oliver Skipp (€23.5m)

Money spent: €86.8m

Summer 2023

Signings made: 9

Most expensive signing: Harry Winks (€11.6m)

Money spent: €45.55m

Summer 2022

Signings made: 2

Most expensive signing: Wout Faes (€17m)

Money spent: €17m

Liverpool

Summer 2024

Signings made: 2

Most expensive signing: Giorgi Mamardashvili (€30m)

Money spent: €42m

Summer 2023

Signings made: 4

Most expensive signing: Dominik Szoboszlai (€70m)

Money spent: €172m

Summer 2022

Signings made: 4

Most expensive signing: Darwin Nunez (€85m)

Money spent: €103.8m

Manchester City

Summer 2024

Signings made: 2

Most expensive signing: Savio (€25m)

Money spent: €25m

Summer 2023

Signings made: 4

Most expensive signing: Josko Gvardiol (€90m)

Money spent: €241.1m

Summer 2022

Signings made: 5

Most expensive signing: Erling Haaland (€60m)

Money spent: €144m

Manchester United

Summer 2024

Signings made: 5

Most expensive signing: Leny Yoro (€62m)

Money spent: €214.5m

Summer 2023

Signings made: 7

Most expensive signing: Ramsus Hojlund (€73.9m)

Money spent: €202.3m

Summer 2022

Signings made: 6

Most expensive signing: Antony (€95m)

Money spent: €240.32m

Newcastle United

Summer 2024

Signings made: 5

Most expensive signing: Lewis Hall (€33m)

Money spent: €68.2m

Summer 2023

Signings made: 5

Most expensive signing: Sandro Tonali (€64m)

Money spent: €153.2m

Summer 2022

Signings made: 5

Most expensive signing: Alexander Isak (€70m)

Money spent: €136m

Nottingham Forest

Summer 2024

Signings made: 11

Most expensive signing: Elliot Anderson (€41.2m)

Money spent: €111.5m

Summer 2023

Signings made: 14

Most expensive signing: Ibrahim Sangare (€35m)

Money spent: €122.05m

Summer 2022

Signings made: 23

Most expensive signing: Morgan Gibbs-White (€29.5m)

Money spent: €161.25m

Southampton

Summer 2024

Signings made: 15

Most expensive signing: Taylor Harwood-Bellis (€23m)

Money spent: €117.5m

Summer 2023

Signings made: 8

Most expensive signing: Shea Charles (€12.25m)

Money spent: €21.55m

Summer 2022

Signings made: 10

Most expensive signing: Romeo Lavia (€22.26m)

Money spent: €89.86m

Tottenham

Summer 2024

Signings made: 4

Most expensive signing: Dominic Solanke (€64.3m)

Money spent: €144.85m

Summer 2023

Signings made: 9

Most expensive signing: Brennan Johnson (€55m)

Money spent: €247.1m

Summer 2022

Signings made: 8

Most expensive signing: Richarlison (€55m)

Money spent: €171.9m

West Ham

Summer 2024

Signings made: 10

Most expensive signing: Max Kilman (€47.5m)

Money spent: €144.4m

Summer 2023

Signings made: 5

Most expensive signing: Mohammed Kudus (€43m)

Money spent: €137.56m

Summer 2022

Signings made: 8

Most expensive signing: Lucas Paqueta (€42.95m)

Money spent: €184.6m

Wolves

Summer 2024

Signings made: 8

Most expensive signing: Andre (€22m)

Money spent: €74.4m

Summer 2023

Signings made: 8

Most expensive signing: Matheus Cunha (€50m)

Money spent: €94m

Summer 2022

Signings made: 7

Most expensive signing: Matheus Nunes (€45m)

Money spent: €138.6m

Total spent by Premier League clubs in summer 2024: €2.33billion

Total spent by Premier League clubs in summer 2023: €2.8billion

Total spent by Premier League clubs in summer 2022: €2.3billion

Total spent by Premier League clubs in summer 2021: €1.36billion

Total spent by Premier League clubs in summer 2020: €1.47billion

Total spent by Premier League clubs in summer 2019: €1.55billion

Total spent by Premier League clubs in summer 2018: €1.46billion

Total spent by Premier League clubs in summer 2017: €1.62billion

Total spent by Premier League clubs in summer 2016: €1.39billion

Total spent by Premier League clubs in summer 2015: €1.22billion

Total spent by Premier League clubs in summer 2014: €1.07billion

